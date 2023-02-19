2023 XFL Championship Game to Be Held at San Antonio's Alamodome on May 13

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The location of the XFL Championship was unveiled Sunday as the league's ownership announced that the game is to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 13.

The announcement was made ahead of the nationally televised game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas, the third of game of the newly revamped league's season.

Additionally, the championship game will be televised nationally on ABC.

"We are thrilled to announce that San Antonio and the Alamodome will be the host of this season's inaugural Championship Game," Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the league said. "I have been so impressed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the fans in San Antonio. We can't wait to bring together the best of the XFL North and XFL South to compete for the Championship title in an event that will celebrate our players, coaches, and the revival of professional football in San Antonio."

