    MLB Rumors: Manny Machado, Padres $145M Apart in Contract Extension Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres speaks to the crowd during the San Diego Padres Fan Fest at PETCO Park on February 4, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
    The San Diego Padres and star third baseman Manny Machado have a difference of opinion when it comes to the value of a potential contract extension. About $145 million worth of difference, to be precise.

    According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres have offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension that would kick in after the remaining five years and $150 million on his current deal runs out. Machado, meanwhile, has has countered with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024.

    In such a scenario, he would opt out of his current deal after this upcoming season.

