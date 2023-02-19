MLB Rumors: Manny Machado, Padres $145M Apart in Contract Extension Talks

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and star third baseman Manny Machado have a difference of opinion when it comes to the value of a potential contract extension. About $145 million worth of difference, to be precise.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres have offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension that would kick in after the remaining five years and $150 million on his current deal runs out. Machado, meanwhile, has has countered with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024.

In such a scenario, he would opt out of his current deal after this upcoming season.

