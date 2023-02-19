76ers' Mac McClung Leaves NBA Fans Speechless with 2023 Slam Dunk Contest Victory

76ers' Mac McClung Leaves NBA Fans Speechless with 2023 Slam Dunk Contest VictoryFebruary 19, 2023
If you didn't know the name Mac McClung, you certainly know it now.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night ended with a highlight-reel worthy Slam Dunk Contest between the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks' Jericho Sims, KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets and McClung of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.
McClung, who is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, revived the dunk contest with his unexpectedly brilliant performance on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The 24-year-old captured the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest crown with a nearly perfect score. He posted a 50 point score in all but the second round, impressing the likes of NBA legends Dominique Wilkins and Karl Malone.
NBA @NBA
3 PERFECT SCORES<br> <br>MAC MCCLUNG IS THE 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> CONTEST CHAMPION 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/kBpwkX3xTP">pic.twitter.com/kBpwkX3xTP</a>
First Dunk
- Mac McClung: Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
- Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.6 points
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 46.6 points
- Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 46 points
NBA @NBA
OVER 2 PEOPLE. TAP OFF THE BACKBOARD.<br><br>GOODNESS, MAC MCCLUNG.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/kEzCbDofEd">pic.twitter.com/kEzCbDofEd</a>
NBA @NBA
Jericho Sims got WAY above the rim on his first dunk 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/eSggpxZ12n">pic.twitter.com/eSggpxZ12n</a>
NBA @NBA
Pelicans in the building ‼️<br><br>Jose Alvarado gave Trey Murphy III the assist on his first dunk 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/56OVvhdmHu">pic.twitter.com/56OVvhdmHu</a>
NBA @NBA
OKAY KJ MARTIN 🛫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/AmxaEfD2m2">pic.twitter.com/AmxaEfD2m2</a>
Second Dunk
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 49.8 points
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.4 points
- Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.8 points
- Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 47.2 points
NBA @NBA
360 AND THE REVERSE 🥶<br><br>Mac McClung went crazy for round 2.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/zwaM1N6SXC">pic.twitter.com/zwaM1N6SXC</a>
NBA @NBA
Trey Murphy III went windmill for round 2 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/dTPwH4stvq">pic.twitter.com/dTPwH4stvq</a>
NBA @NBA
KJ Martin got the assist from pops and the <a href="https://twitter.com/WilsonBasktball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WilsonBasktball</a> 3D Printed Ball for round 2 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/FzUX4psaGT">pic.twitter.com/FzUX4psaGT</a>
Final Round
The final round was between the top two scorers from the first two rounds—Murphy and McClung.
McClung was named the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion after landing two perfect 50 point scores with his final two dunks of the evening.
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.2 points
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 48.8 points
NBA @NBA
Trey Murphy III came with the between-the-legs AND the off the backboard windmill for dunk 1 of the finals 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/UhwdT1nfeb">pic.twitter.com/UhwdT1nfeb</a>
NBA @NBA
MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/ohSyYpMAq6">pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6</a>
NBA Fans couldn't get enough of McClung's performance, leaving Twitter speechless with his unbelievable performance:
Now that McClung has made a name for himself in the competition, fans are certainly expecting him to compete in the 2024 Dunk Contest in Indianapolis, and he hasn't ruled it out, either, telling the broadcast that he would be back if the NBA would have him.
With the Dunk Contest wrapped up, McClung will undoubtedly have some more fans following his career in the G League in hopes of having him one day make the NBA.