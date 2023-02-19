X

    76ers' Mac McClung Leaves NBA Fans Speechless with 2023 Slam Dunk Contest Victory

    Erin WalshFebruary 19, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    If you didn't know the name Mac McClung, you certainly know it now.

    The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night ended with a highlight-reel worthy Slam Dunk Contest between the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks' Jericho Sims, KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets and McClung of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.

    McClung, who is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, revived the dunk contest with his unexpectedly brilliant performance on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    The 24-year-old captured the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest crown with a nearly perfect score. He posted a 50 point score in all but the second round, impressing the likes of NBA legends Dominique Wilkins and Karl Malone.

    NBA @NBA

    3 PERFECT SCORES<br> <br>MAC MCCLUNG IS THE 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> CONTEST CHAMPION 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/kBpwkX3xTP">pic.twitter.com/kBpwkX3xTP</a>

    First Dunk

    1. Mac McClung: Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
    2. Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.6 points
    3. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 46.6 points
    4. Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 46 points
    NBA @NBA

    OVER 2 PEOPLE. TAP OFF THE BACKBOARD.<br><br>GOODNESS, MAC MCCLUNG.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/kEzCbDofEd">pic.twitter.com/kEzCbDofEd</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jericho Sims got WAY above the rim on his first dunk 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/eSggpxZ12n">pic.twitter.com/eSggpxZ12n</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Pelicans in the building ‼️<br><br>Jose Alvarado gave Trey Murphy III the assist on his first dunk 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/56OVvhdmHu">pic.twitter.com/56OVvhdmHu</a>

    NBA @NBA

    OKAY KJ MARTIN 🛫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/AmxaEfD2m2">pic.twitter.com/AmxaEfD2m2</a>

    Second Dunk

    1. Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 49.8 points
    2. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.4 points
    3. Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.8 points
    4. Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 47.2 points
    NBA @NBA

    360 AND THE REVERSE 🥶<br><br>Mac McClung went crazy for round 2.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/zwaM1N6SXC">pic.twitter.com/zwaM1N6SXC</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Trey Murphy III went windmill for round 2 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/dTPwH4stvq">pic.twitter.com/dTPwH4stvq</a>

    NBA @NBA

    KJ Martin got the assist from pops and the <a href="https://twitter.com/WilsonBasktball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WilsonBasktball</a> 3D Printed Ball for round 2 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/FzUX4psaGT">pic.twitter.com/FzUX4psaGT</a>

    Final Round

    The final round was between the top two scorers from the first two rounds—Murphy and McClung.

    McClung was named the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion after landing two perfect 50 point scores with his final two dunks of the evening.

    1. Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
    2. Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points
    3. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.2 points
    4. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 48.8 points
    NBA @NBA

    Trey Murphy III came with the between-the-legs AND the off the backboard windmill for dunk 1 of the finals 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/UhwdT1nfeb">pic.twitter.com/UhwdT1nfeb</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/ybaKU3aJDw">https://t.co/ybaKU3aJDw</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lxxk2mwHJu">pic.twitter.com/Lxxk2mwHJu</a>

    NBA @NBA

    MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/ohSyYpMAq6">pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6</a>

    NBA Fans couldn't get enough of McClung's performance, leaving Twitter speechless with his unbelievable performance:

    Mo Bamba @TheRealMoBamba

    Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a>

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/macmclung?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#macmclung</a>

    Manu Ginobili @manuginobili

    Amazing performance by McClung! Fun to get surprised after every dunk!! 🛫 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a>

    Tyson Chandler @tysonchandler

    This is so Dope! Congratulation Mac McClung

    Tyrese Maxey @TyreseMaxey

    Nahhhh mac willlllin! 🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/AjGV8duRfo">https://t.co/AjGV8duRfo</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    MAC MCCLUNG JUST SHUT SALT LAKE CITY DOWN 🗣️🔥<a href="https://t.co/k69PQ24dHq">pic.twitter.com/k69PQ24dHq</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    McClung got Gabrielle Union shook and speechless 😂😂😂

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    really very cool that mac mcclung went from longtime instagram reel hero to the most famous dunker in america with just four dunks in one night

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Mac McClung dunks for a living. These other guys play basketball.

    Dylan Park-Pettiford @dyllyp

    Mac McClung just gave us the best dunk contest performance we've had in years and they got him in the G-League playing for the Delaware Cornish Hens. Cold world.

    "E" @ELHAE

    Mac McClung came in and delivered. 😳

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    In all seriousness, Mac McClung did save the dunk contest. Nobody was excited for this contest, at all. He put on a show. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Kevin DeShazo @KevinDeShazo

    Mac McClung. What a legend. <a href="https://t.co/erKGwzDw0L">pic.twitter.com/erKGwzDw0L</a>

    Zach Richardson @ZRichKHQA

    Mac McClung is different 👀👀

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    I have to pay more attention to basketball, had no idea McClung had bunnies like that think 💭

    Randy Buffington @raNdyisICE

    Mac McClung went crazy <br><br>Crazy

    Jason Grill @JasonGrill

    Mac McClung has saved the NBA Dunk Contest. Wow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Now that McClung has made a name for himself in the competition, fans are certainly expecting him to compete in the 2024 Dunk Contest in Indianapolis, and he hasn't ruled it out, either, telling the broadcast that he would be back if the NBA would have him.

    With the Dunk Contest wrapped up, McClung will undoubtedly have some more fans following his career in the G League in hopes of having him one day make the NBA.