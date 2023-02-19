76ers' Mac McClung Leaves NBA Fans Speechless with 2023 Slam Dunk Contest Victory

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

If you didn't know the name Mac McClung, you certainly know it now.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night ended with a highlight-reel worthy Slam Dunk Contest between the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks' Jericho Sims, KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets and McClung of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.

McClung, who is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, revived the dunk contest with his unexpectedly brilliant performance on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 24-year-old captured the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest crown with a nearly perfect score. He posted a 50 point score in all but the second round, impressing the likes of NBA legends Dominique Wilkins and Karl Malone.

First Dunk

Mac McClung: Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.6 points Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 46.6 points Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 46 points

Second Dunk

Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 49.8 points Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.4 points Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: 47.8 points Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: 47.2 points

Final Round

The final round was between the top two scorers from the first two rounds—Murphy and McClung.

McClung was named the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion after landing two perfect 50 point scores with his final two dunks of the evening.

Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats: 50 points Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 49.2 points Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: 48.8 points

NBA Fans couldn't get enough of McClung's performance, leaving Twitter speechless with his unbelievable performance:

Now that McClung has made a name for himself in the competition, fans are certainly expecting him to compete in the 2024 Dunk Contest in Indianapolis, and he hasn't ruled it out, either, telling the broadcast that he would be back if the NBA would have him.

With the Dunk Contest wrapped up, McClung will undoubtedly have some more fans following his career in the G League in hopes of having him one day make the NBA.