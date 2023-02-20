Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

3 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Bless the hearts of whoever's trying to make the skills challenge more interesting, because at least we know the effort was there.

This year, the event didn't just consist of the obstacle course we've come to know. There were also passing and shooting competitions, which certainly makes the contest encompass more skills, but it also made it feel more gimmicky.

And as is the case seemingly every year, several of the competitors seemed thoroughly uninterested in being involved. Jordan Clarkson moseyed around the obstacle course like he'd rather be anywhere else. And he said as much afterwards.

The fact that the Utah Jazz team, including Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, won wasn't much of an endorsement for trying either.

If the league wants to carry this forward (and let's face it, it probably needs to fill the broadcasting time slot), it has to find players who want to be there.

The answer might be the rookies. Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero had some truly rough stretches (especially in the shooting portion), but it at least looked like they cared.

All of this is still relatively new to them. Next year's skills challenge should include the nine most exciting first-year players.