    Cavaliers Intend to Retire Kevin Love's No. 0 Jersey in Future After Contract Buyout

    Erin WalshFebruary 18, 2023

    Kevin Love's career with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended Saturday after the sides agreed to a contract buyout, but the 2016 NBA champion's legacy will be enshrined in Cleveland forever.

    The Cavaliers announced in a statement Saturday their plans to retire Love's No. 0 at some point in the future.

    "…The admiration and gratitude we have for [Love] will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse," the statement reads.

