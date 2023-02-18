Cavaliers Intend to Retire Kevin Love's No. 0 Jersey in Future After Contract Buyout

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kevin Love's career with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended Saturday after the sides agreed to a contract buyout, but the 2016 NBA champion's legacy will be enshrined in Cleveland forever.

The Cavaliers announced in a statement Saturday their plans to retire Love's No. 0 at some point in the future.

"…The admiration and gratitude we have for [Love] will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse," the statement reads.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.