Roseman: Jalen Hurts' Eagles Contract Won't Be Impacted by Carson Wentz's Failed Deal

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman suggested Thursday that Carson Wentz's struggles after signing a long-term deal with the team won't impact how he approaches contract negotiations with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Roseman noted that the Wentz and Hurts situations are different:

"I think each example is on its own. You've got to look at the individual player. That's not to be critical of anyone we've given a contract to that hasn't worked out, but I think, when we talk about Jalen, we're talking about a guy that we have tremendous confidence in, a guy that we want to be here for a long time. And so, it will be something that will be a priority for us."

After leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts is in line for a new contract and a massive raise, as 2023 marks the final year of his rookie deal.

While Hurts is in line to earn a modest salary in 2023 since he was a second-round draft pick, he figures to soon be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Per Patra, Hurts' new deal could pay him in the neighborhood of $47 million per year, which would make him the third-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on an annual basis, slightly ahead of the likes of Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

There is little doubt that the 24-year-old former Alabama and Oklahoma standout has earned it, as he is coming off a magical season that nearly ended with a Super Bowl win.

During the regular season, Hurts posted a 14-1 record as a starter and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores en route to finishing second in the NFL MVP voting.

His most impressive performance came in a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he threw for 304 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

While all signs point toward Hurts being a top NFL quarterback for years to come, it can be argued that was the case when the Eagles signed Wentz to a contract extension as well.

In 2017, Wentz was well on his way to an NFL MVP Award with 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games before a torn ACL cut his season short.

The Eagles still went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center, and Wentz returned as the starter in 2018. He wasn't quite the same player, though, throwing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven picks in 11 games.

Despite that, the Eagles invested heavily in Wentz, signing him to a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

The move backfired, as Wentz lasted just two more seasons in Philly before getting supplanted by Hurts and then traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz was then traded to the Washington Commanders after one season with the Colts and seems likely to be on the move again.

There is inherent risk involved with signing any player to a huge contract, but Roseman isn't letting past failures impact future decisions.

Roseman noted that he "definitely" wants to sign Hurts to a long-term deal, and in order to do that, he will have to take a leap of faith and make Hurts one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.