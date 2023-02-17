Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft for Next Season

2 of 3

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Heading into the 2022 season, there was some concern about Christian McCaffrey's durability. He had played only three games in 2020 and seven in 2021, so those worries were warranted.

Still, some fantasy managers took McCaffrey with a top pick in drafts last summer. And those people were rewarded with the star running back's best showing in several years.

In 17 games this past season, McCaffrey had 1,139 rushing yards, 85 catches for 741 yards and 13 total touchdowns. It helped the 26-year-old's production that he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers after six games.

The 49ers could have an interesting quarterback decision to make in 2023. Trey Lance and Brock Purdy will both be coming off injuries and have cases for the starting job, while Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become a free agent this offseason and is unlikely to return.

But McCaffrey is likely to produce no matter who's under center for San Francisco. The team's QB (whomever that may be) will surely rely on the do-it-all running back who is capable of taking over a game in a multitude of ways.

That's why it seems like an easy decision for fantasy managers with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. McCaffrey proved he can still stay healthy for a full season. And whenever that happens, he always puts up big numbers at a consistent rate.

If you're a fantasy manager who ends up with the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in the draft and McCaffrey somehow remains on the board, it's an even simpler decision to take him, and it would be a steal. McCaffrey seems like a great fit in San Francisco, and it will be exciting to see what he can do for a full season in the 49ers' offense.