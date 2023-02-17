Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Live from New York, it's the best tight end in football.

Travis Kelce announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he would be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4 with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini:

Kelce joins a long line of NFL stars who have hosted the iconic comedy program, including Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning and Joe Montana. Other athletes to have hosted the show include Bill Russell, Wayne Gretzky, Chris Evert, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Derek Jeter, Ronda Rousey and LeBron James, among others.

Kelce, 33, is fresh off helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their second title in the past four seasons, notching six catches for 81 yards and a score in the 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, to see if he can recite his lines without cracking up.