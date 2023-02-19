2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Trade Tracker and Analysis of All Moves

2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Trade Tracker and Analysis of All MovesFebruary 19, 2023
The 2023 NHL trading deadline materializes at 3 pm EST on March 3—for some teams that will mean reinforcing the ranks with game-changers and depth pieces. Others will unload players in pursuit of a better future. It's a significant juncture that will determine the fates of contenders immediately and in the bigger picture for the sellers.
While some of the biggest moves of the season were already executed, there are still a number of key deals to be made. In fact, early depletion of the market often creates opportunities for unforeseen movement. With so much time remaining, teams who were in on Bo Horvat, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O'Reilly will have the runway to explore and devise creative deals beyond the low-hanging fruit. Tampa Bay and Chicago's surprise trade last season involving Brandon Hagel could never have been negotiated in a tight window of time.
As the early action has demonstrated, moves can and will be completed well into the leadup of that March 3 deadline. We'll be constantly updating this page news and analysis of every notable trade shortly after each is announced.
Rangers Fill Major Needs with Additions of Tarasenko and Mikkola
Trade: The St. Louis Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers in return for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 third-round pick.
New York Rangers
The Rangers had cap space to burn, assets they could afford to part with, and glaring holes at top-six right wing and third-pairing left defense. This early business from General Manager Chris Drury got the job done quickly and neatly.
Vladimir Tarasenko had recently been mired with shoulder injuries, with St. Louis' treatment of them contributing to his request to go elsewhere. He recovered last season and produced at over a point-per-game clip.
Leafs Make Blockbuster Move for O'Reilly, Acchiari
TRADE: The Toronto Maple Leafs receive Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis Blues retain 50 percent of contract, Minnesota Wild retain 25 percent), Noel Acciari from the Blues and Josh Pillar from the Wild.
The Blues receive Mikhail Abramov from the Maple Leafs, Adam Gaudette from the Ottawa Senators, Toronto's 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick and Ottawa's 2023 third-round pick.
The Wild receive 2024 fifth-round pick from the Maple Leafs in return for retaining 25 percent of O'Reilly's contract.
Toronto Maple Leafs
After indicating that he did not intend to move a first-round pick for a rental, General Manager Kyle Dubas ultimately decided to do so.
It's easy to see why. The Leafs get both quantity and quality in one transaction. The heart of the deal is certainly the acquisition of O'Reilly. The 14-year NHL veteran has long been one of the top two-way centers in the NHL. Now 32, O'Reilly is no longer that player, but he is still high-quality. The baseline statistics don't show as much; he had just 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games with St. Louis.
But that does not give the full context. The St. Louis Blues have been a calamity from top-to-bottom this season. He's been forced to carry a significant load and take on some ugly minutes, matching up against the opposition's best players in defensive moments with little help around him. While he's not faultless, O'Reilly was put in an impossible situation. In better circumstances last season, the Ontario native tallied 58 points in 78 games while also excelling defensively.
His experience in Toronto will be very different. There are a number of ways in which head coach Sheldon Keefe can deploy him. He can make O'Reilly the third-line center—a massive upgrade over David Kampf. O'Reilly could either play shutdown minutes to open up favorable matchups for the Auston Matthews and John Tavares lines, or Keefe could throw his line on the ice to feast against the opposition's bottom lines. Alternatively, he can play left wing alongside Tavares and Marner. No matter how the Leafs use him he will simultaneously play in more favorable circumstances while also having significantly relaxed expectations. And given the pressure in Toronto, adding a player who captained the Blues to the Stanley Cup should bring a level-headed presence to the locker room.
Noel Acciari is not a gaudy addition to this trade, but he was one of the better depth forwards on the market. He chips in offensively and strives in defensive moments. He forechecks hard, he plays in traffic above the crease and grinds out penalty kill minutes. Keefe has rotated a number of players into the fourth line without finding any combinations he was thrilled with. Acciari should help fix that.
The Leafs paid a heavy price for two rentals but this needed to be done. The team has failed to win a playoff series in Dubas' four years as GM and this could be his last chance. But that isn't really the main point. Toronto have the fifth-best points percentage in the NHL. Irrespective of the past, this team is a bonafide contender and a big splash was called for.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues need a massive retool. They have not been good for two-straight seasons and parts of the core were and are aging. They began the liquidating process with the moving of Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers. This move was equally necessary even if trading the player who captained the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in 2019 was a hard pill for GM Doug Armstrong to swallow.
O'Reilly, 32, and Acciari, 31, are both pending unrestricted free agents. For a team in need of major upheaval, their value on the trade market significantly outweighed what re-signing them to likely bloated contracts would have looked like.
First, second, and third-round picks represent a significant bounty for these two players and will likely come out as one of the best values any seller receives at the deadline. In Mikhail Abramov, the Blues are getting a C-level prospect. Drafted by Toronto in the fourth round in 2019, the Russian was a scoring forward in the QMJHL and sits with 16 points in 34 games in the AHL. He is creative with the puck in space and is an agile skater. Holding him back is a diminished frame that keeps him to the perimeter and an inability to execute plays quickly enough for the NHL. He has an outside shot at making the NHL and will definitely have a better opportunity in St. Louis than he ever would have had in Toronto.