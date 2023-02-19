2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Trade Tracker and Analysis of All Moves

2 of 2

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

TRADE: The Toronto Maple Leafs receive Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis Blues retain 50 percent of contract, Minnesota Wild retain 25 percent), Noel Acciari from the Blues and Josh Pillar from the Wild.

The Blues receive Mikhail Abramov from the Maple Leafs, Adam Gaudette from the Ottawa Senators, Toronto's 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick and Ottawa's 2023 third-round pick.

The Wild receive 2024 fifth-round pick from the Maple Leafs in return for retaining 25 percent of O'Reilly's contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After indicating that he did not intend to move a first-round pick for a rental, General Manager Kyle Dubas ultimately decided to do so.

It's easy to see why. The Leafs get both quantity and quality in one transaction. The heart of the deal is certainly the acquisition of O'Reilly. The 14-year NHL veteran has long been one of the top two-way centers in the NHL. Now 32, O'Reilly is no longer that player, but he is still high-quality. The baseline statistics don't show as much; he had just 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games with St. Louis.

But that does not give the full context. The St. Louis Blues have been a calamity from top-to-bottom this season. He's been forced to carry a significant load and take on some ugly minutes, matching up against the opposition's best players in defensive moments with little help around him. While he's not faultless, O'Reilly was put in an impossible situation. In better circumstances last season, the Ontario native tallied 58 points in 78 games while also excelling defensively.

His experience in Toronto will be very different. There are a number of ways in which head coach Sheldon Keefe can deploy him. He can make O'Reilly the third-line center—a massive upgrade over David Kampf. O'Reilly could either play shutdown minutes to open up favorable matchups for the Auston Matthews and John Tavares lines, or Keefe could throw his line on the ice to feast against the opposition's bottom lines. Alternatively, he can play left wing alongside Tavares and Marner. No matter how the Leafs use him he will simultaneously play in more favorable circumstances while also having significantly relaxed expectations. And given the pressure in Toronto, adding a player who captained the Blues to the Stanley Cup should bring a level-headed presence to the locker room.

Noel Acciari is not a gaudy addition to this trade, but he was one of the better depth forwards on the market. He chips in offensively and strives in defensive moments. He forechecks hard, he plays in traffic above the crease and grinds out penalty kill minutes. Keefe has rotated a number of players into the fourth line without finding any combinations he was thrilled with. Acciari should help fix that.

The Leafs paid a heavy price for two rentals but this needed to be done. The team has failed to win a playoff series in Dubas' four years as GM and this could be his last chance. But that isn't really the main point. Toronto have the fifth-best points percentage in the NHL. Irrespective of the past, this team is a bonafide contender and a big splash was called for.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues need a massive retool. They have not been good for two-straight seasons and parts of the core were and are aging. They began the liquidating process with the moving of Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers. This move was equally necessary even if trading the player who captained the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in 2019 was a hard pill for GM Doug Armstrong to swallow.

O'Reilly, 32, and Acciari, 31, are both pending unrestricted free agents. For a team in need of major upheaval, their value on the trade market significantly outweighed what re-signing them to likely bloated contracts would have looked like.

First, second, and third-round picks represent a significant bounty for these two players and will likely come out as one of the best values any seller receives at the deadline. In Mikhail Abramov, the Blues are getting a C-level prospect. Drafted by Toronto in the fourth round in 2019, the Russian was a scoring forward in the QMJHL and sits with 16 points in 34 games in the AHL. He is creative with the puck in space and is an agile skater. Holding him back is a diminished frame that keeps him to the perimeter and an inability to execute plays quickly enough for the NHL. He has an outside shot at making the NHL and will definitely have a better opportunity in St. Louis than he ever would have had in Toronto.