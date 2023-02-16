Ranking Top Landing Spots If Utah Jazz Buy Out Russell Westbrook

1 of 4

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

It's tempting to attach every available big name to a big market. And while there's no reason to doubt Charania's reporting or L.A.'s interest in Westbrook, there are plenty of reasons to doubt his fit there.

One of the reasons it didn't work with the Los Angeles Lakers was Westbrook's need to dominate the ball. And I do mean need.

Russ might not have even desired the kind of usage he had with the Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, he did a pretty good job of accepting and acclimating to a bench role this season.

But he's most effective when he can command an offense, and his opportunities to do so were always going to be limited alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When he's on the floor with other ball-dominant players, it's a problem.

In the five-plus seasons since he won MVP, Westbrook has only hit 29.3 percent of his three-point attempts. His inability to shoot is clearly known throughout the league, and opposing defenses are plenty comfortable sagging off him and crowding driving lanes.

That plagued LeBron and AD in the same way it would Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for L.A.'s other team.

The fifth-place Clippers' recent ascent in the Western Conference standings has coincided pretty well with the insertion of Terance Mann into the starting five as a nominal point guard. He doesn't handle the ball much, but that simply opens possessions for the stars. And his 38.2 three-point percentage is good enough to keep his defenders honest when Kawhi or PG create.

Westbrook would almost certainly be the opposite of all that.

Of course, he did have some success alongside George in OKC, but that was all the way back in 2017-18 and 2018-19. And if the partnership had really been that successful, PG may not have pushed for his trade to the Clippers.

Reuniting those two on a team with Kawhi would generate plenty of headlines, but L.A. would be better off staying the course. It's plus-6.1 points per 100 possessions (87th percentile) when Mann, Leonard and George are all on the floor.