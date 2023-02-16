Broncos Rumors: Kris Richard Interviews for DC Job; Rex Ryan Considered Favorite

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Kris Richard is reportedly in the mix to be the Denver Broncos' next DC.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Richard has already interviewed for the Broncos' defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton.

While Richard is a candidate, Rapoport noted that former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan is considered the favorite to land the job.

