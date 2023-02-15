Celtics' Derrick White to See Ear Specialist After Having Trouble Hearing vs. Bucks

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did not travel with the team following Tuesday's game against the Bucks and will visit an ear specialist in Milwaukee after having trouble hearing in his left ear.

Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT reported the remainder of the team flew back to Boston after the game.

White was seemingly injured when he collided with Bucks guard Grayson Allen in the second quarter. The hearing issues did not seem to have much impact on his game, as White finished with 27 points and 12 assists while playing 43 minutes in Boston's 131-125 overtime loss.

Boston was already playing without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford, and Robert Williams has been playing limited minutes. Losing White for any extended period would put an even greater strain on an already taxed Celtics roster.

It seems highly unlikely that White will be in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smart could be making his return Wednesday, while Tatum and Horford are listed as day-to-day.

White is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.