Celtics' 'Unreal' Depth Hyped on Twitter in Tight Loss to Bucks Without Tatum, Brown

The depleted Boston Celtics gave the Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum, but they ultimately fell 131-125 in overtime to drop to 41-17 on the season.

Boston was without Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown against the Bucks, but the likes of the newly-acquired Mike Muscala, Derrick White, Blake Griffin, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser combined to put up a tremendous fight.

White led Boston with 27 points, two rebounds and 12 assists, and Brogdon also notched 26 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Muscala was the team's third-highest scorer with 18 points, in addition to eight rebounds.

The Celtics may have lost, but Tuesday's matchup was very telling in terms of how much depth Boston truly has. Though bench rotations usually shrink during the postseason, the Celtics' myriad options is still a scary thought for opposing teams come mid-April.

The Celtics still have a lot to be proud of following Tuesday's loss.

If one thing's clear, it's that Boston is undoubtedly still the best team in the Eastern Conference, and they'll get the chance to prove that with a rematch against the Bucks in late March.

Boston is back in action on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, and hopefully, some of the team's starters will be back in action.