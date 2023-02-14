Derek Carr Recruited to Saints by Cameron Jordan on Twitter After Raiders Release

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cameron Jordan is putting forth his best recruiting efforts on Valentine's Day.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints defensive end made a pitch on behalf of his own team:

The Saints surely figure to be among the franchises that generate interest from Carr considering he visited with the team, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the signal-caller "won't be in a rush to sign" anywhere and could visit other clubs as he makes his decision.

There may be some concerns about an overall ceiling with Carr since he is 63-79 as a starter and has never won a playoff game, but he would still be quite the upgrade for the Saints after they fielded Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston this past season.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler with four seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards. He could help wide receiver Chris Olave reach his full potential after the target's impressive rookie season and perhaps guide New Orleans back into the playoff picture.

Jordan would certainly like to see him try.