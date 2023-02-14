Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says His Darkness Retreat Will Begin at End of This Week

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn't entered the darkness just yet.

"I'm not in my darkness retreat yet," he said during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "This thing has been planned for about four months, and it was always the same dates. Always the end of this week."

His comments come after NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero previously reported he would start a four-day stay in isolation on Monday.

While the date was off, Rapoport and Pelissero noted the Green Bay Packers are honoring the quarterback's need to take some time to decide on his future while the relationship between the two sides "remains positive" with the team open to a return should he choose that path.

Yet Rodgers may ultimately decide he wants to play elsewhere, which would require a reworking of his contract for cap purposes and a trade.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Green Bay would work with him to find a "preferred destination" should he choose to continue his career elsewhere.

Rodgers also said Tuesday the retreat is about more than deciding his football future and will be done to find "a greater peace in my life," like past meditation and yoga retreats.

The Rodgers situation is arguably the biggest storyline of the entire NFL offseason, especially since Tom Brady retired and seemingly ended any chance that he could switch teams and chase an eighth Lombardi Trophy elsewhere.

The future Hall of Famer will remain a Packers legend regardless of where he plays in 2023 and has a list of accomplishments that includes a Super Bowl title, four league MVPs and 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Yet he is also 39 years old and was far from dominant in 2022 with 26 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions after throwing for 37 scores and four picks as the NFL MVP in 2021. The Packers also selected Jordan Love with a first-round pick in the 2020 draft and could finally turn the offense over to him in 2023 if Rodgers is gone.

There will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams that could look Rodgers' way if he is traded, with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders immediately coming to mind. Former teammate Davante Adams is the No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas, and former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is on the staff in New York.

However, there will first be days of darkness before any decision is made.