Andy Reid Retirement Rumors Were 'Total Speculation,' Chiefs GM Brett Veach Says

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid already told reporters "I'm good with what I'm doing" when discussing potential retirement after Sunday's Super Bowl win, and general manager Brett Veach shut down those notions as well Tuesday.

"I think that was total speculation," Veach said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show when discussing hearsay that Reid may retire.

Veach also said such conversations have "never come up" between himself and the coach.

While the Kansas City general manager was rather dismissive of the possibility of Reid retiring, the idea picked up steam ahead of the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles when the head coach told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk): "I'm not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game."

Yet all indications are the decision will be to return in 2023 and perhaps beyond, especially after he once again told reporters Tuesday he is not retiring.

It's hard to blame Reid for wanting to remain with the Chiefs. After all, the team is building a modern-day dynasty with a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is well on his way to becoming an all-time great.

Mahomes has started for five seasons and led the Chiefs to two Lombardi Trophies, three Super Bowl appearances and five consecutive AFC Championship Games. It is an incredible run of success, and Reid has helped him unlock his full potential as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Reid, who previously coached the Eagles for 14 years, has a 117-45 record in 10 seasons at the helm in Kansas City.

The team will once again be on the shortlist of championship contenders in 2023, and the Reid-Mahomes pairing will have an opportunity to add to another Lombardi Trophy.

Attention will eventually need to turn toward the future with the head coach turning 65 years old in March, and Albert Breer of The MMQB even reported quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant Matt Nagy may be a candidate to take over down the line.

Yet Reid remains the coach for now and, seemingly, into the immediate future.