Jets Rumors: NY Wants Mekhi Becton to Start in 2023 but Won't Use Contract Option

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets are hedging their bets with Mekhi Becton after injuries limited the 2020 first-round draft pick to one appearance over the past two seasons.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday the Jets aren't expected to pick up Becton's $13.6 million option for the 2024 season. New York remains optimistic he can be a starting option in 2023, though.

Teams have until May 1 to trigger the fifth-year options for players who were selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. That deadline gives the Jets a pretty easy choice as it relates to Becton.

There's little reason to guarantee him that kind of money when he has played so sparingly. In addition, the 23-year-old was pretty good without going above and beyond as a rookie.

The 2023 season is a classic example of a prove-it year for Becton, and therein lies the risk in not picking up his option.

Heading into the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans declined Jack Conklin's rookie option. He had a strong season that effectively priced him out of a return to Tennessee. The two-time All-Pro signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Should Becton perform at an elite level at one of the two tackle positions, the Jets could find themselves in a bidding war for his services next offseason. The extent to which injuries have plagued his career could still limit his value on the open market in that scenario, though.

From New York's perspective, you take that chance rather than assuming a somewhat sizable salary in 2024 that could be misaligned with what Becton is delivering on the field.