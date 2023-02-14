ESPN: Bucs Players Feel Kyle Trask Replaces Tom Brady over Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players reportedly view the inexperienced Kyle Trask as the likeliest candidate to replace Tom Brady as the Bucs' starting quarterback in 2023.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, attempting to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or sign Derek Carr are options for the Buccaneers, but he gets the "sense" that Bucs players believe Trask is the "favorite."

After three seasons with the Buccaneers and 23 seasons overall in the NFL, Brady announced his retirement this month at age 45.

There figures to be a great deal of quarterback movement this offseason, and Rodgers and Carr are perhaps the two best veterans potentially available.

Rodgers, who is a four-time NFL MVP and won the award in both 2020 and 2021, might be had via trade if the Packers move forward with the younger Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

Carr, who is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yardage and passing touchdowns, was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is expected to be officially released at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

In Brady's three seasons with the Bucs, they reached the playoffs all three times and won the Super Bowl in 2020. Things weren't the same in 2022, however.

Tampa struggled for much of the season and went just 8-9, but that was still enough to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers had a quick exit from the playoffs, though, getting blown out 31-14 by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Bucs had some clear flaws on both sides of the ball last season, and if they aren't confident that a veteran quarterback can win with the current supporting cast, going with a younger option like Trask could make sense.

Trask, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Florida, and he primarily served as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert in his first two seasons.

Because of that, he has appeared in only one regular-season game, going 3-of-9 for 23 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions last season.

Trask put himself on NFL radars in his senior season at Florida in 2020, as he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

While Trask has yet to prove himself at the NFL level, the Bucs may be best served giving him a shot in 2023 so they can see once and for all if he has a future as a starting quarterback.