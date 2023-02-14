NFLN: Derek Carr to Draw Significant Interest After Raiders Release; Won't Rush Deal

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Derek Carr could remain on the market for the foreseeable future.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Carr "won't be in a rush to sign" after the Las Vegas Raiders officially release him on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Rapoport noted the New Orleans Saints could still be a landing spot after he visited the NFC South team, but he also pointed out there will be "significant interest" elsewhere and potentially more visits as the offseason progresses.

While Carr never won a playoff game during his nine seasons as the Raiders' starter, there is still plenty to like about his game.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler with four seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards. He can get the ball into his playmakers' hands and has proved his ability to throw for 300-plus yards whenever he takes the field.

That teams around the league would be interested in him as a known product instead of potentially taking a chance on a prospect in the draft or a riskier free agent with a lower floor doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Still, there is a ceiling given the reality that Carr will be 32 years old during the 2023 campaign and is just 63-79 as a starter. Turnovers are also a concern after he threw 14 interceptions in each of the last two seasons.

There was also regression from 2021 (68.4 completion percentage for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions) to 2022 (60.8 completion percentage for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions) even though the Raiders added one of the league's best wide receivers in Davante Adams.

Quarterback-needy teams will have to weigh some of those concerns with the upgrade he would provide at the position.

But an upgrade is exactly what Carr would be for a team such as the Saints, who started Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston in 2022 on the way to a 7-10 record.

They just have to compete with other interested parties if they are going to land him.