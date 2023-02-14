NFL Rumors: Saints 'Likely' to Release Jameis Winston If Derek Carr Signs Contract

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to release quarterback Jameis Winston if they are able to sign Derek Carr in free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Winston's release is "likely" if the Saints' interest in Carr results in him coming to New Orleans. Winston began the 2022 season as the Saints' starting quarterback, but he never regained the job from Andy Dalton after getting injured.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr's release from the Las Vegas Raiders will become official Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and while the Saints are known to have interest and have already visited with Carr, he "won't be in a rush to sign" and could take more visits before deciding.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported Sunday that Carr told the Raiders he would not waive his no-trade clause, essentially forcing the Raiders to release him before his $40.4 million in guaranteed money kicks in on Wednesday.

The Saints are the one team known to be interested, as the Raiders previously granted Carr permission to meet with the team after the two sides agreed to the framework of a possible trade, per Fowler.

New Orleans has been in search of answers at quarterback since the retirement of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees at the end of the 2020 season. Winston was given the initial opportunity to be Brees' replacement, but the experiment hasn't worked thus far.

After winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship at Florida State, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Winston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

After five seasons in Tampa, the Bucs parted ways with Winston after the 2019 season when they instead signed Tom Brady in free agency.

With no starting job available elsewhere, Winston signed with New Orleans to serve as Brees' backup.

He attempted just 11 passes in 2020, but the Saints signed Winston to a one-year contract in 2021 follow Brees' retirement. He started the first seven games of the 2021 season, going 5-2 and completing 59.0 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

While his pace was far off from the NFL-high 5,109 yards he threw for in his final season with the Bucs in 2019, he was also far more protective of the ball than he was in that season, when he threw a league-leading 30 interceptions.

A torn ACL unfortunately cut Winston's 2021 season short, but he signed a two-year deal and was back in time for the start of the 2022 season, going 1-2 in starting the first three games while completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

A back injury caused Winston to miss some time, and head coach Dennis Allen stuck with Dalton as the starter even when Winston was cleared to play again.

The Saints went 7-10 and missed the playoffs, but they have a talented defense, as well as two key offensive skill position players in running back Alvin Kamara and rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

New Orleans has a strong chance to return to the playoffs next season with better quarterback play, and there could no longer be a place for Winston on the roster if the Saints believe Carr or anyone else can provide it.