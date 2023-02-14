NFL Execs Suggest Trey Lance, Brock Purdy 49ers Camp Battle to Increase Trade Value

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers essentially ran out of healthy quarterbacks during their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is reportedly a belief around the league they should have two of their incumbents compete ahead of the 2023 campaign to improve their chances of a trade.

"Some league execs say San Francisco should hold a camp battle between [Brock] Purdy and [Trey] Lance, knowing their trade values could go up for contingencies," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. "But the sense as of now is the 49ers don't want to give up on Lance just yet."

Few positions will be under more of a spotlight this offseason than San Francisco's quarterback battle given the backdrop of the 31-7 loss to the Eagles.

Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were already sidelined going into the contest, and Purdy suffered a UCL injury in the first quarter. Things got worse when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, and Purdy could barely throw even though the team had little choice but to turn back his way.

Notably, head coach Kyle Shanahan already told reporters "I don't see any scenario" of Garoppolo returning.

That means the battle to be the next starting quarterback could come down to Lance and Purdy as both attempt to bounce back from injuries. Lance appeared in just two games in 2022 before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

It seemed like the 49ers made the North Dakota State product the franchise quarterback when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but he made just four starts in his first two years primarily because of health concerns.

At his best, Lance is a dual-threat playmaker who can use his legs to beat opposing defenses, but it is fair to wonder about that strategy given his injury situation from this past year.

It is also fair to wonder whether Purdy is better suited to San Francisco's offense as someone who just gets the ball into playmakers' hands around him and limits mistakes. The final pick of the 2022 NFL draft went 5-0 as a starter during the regular season and then led the 49ers to playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps the 49ers will eventually trade one of them to address other needs across the roster, but few teams would understand the need for depth at the position better after the NFC Championship Game.