Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers' Packers, NFL Future: 'I Hope He Doesn't Retire'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tom Brady chose to call it quits this offseason. He's doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to join him.

"I hope he doesn't retire," he said on his Let's Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray (34:15 mark). "Because like I said, the world, the league needs good quarterbacks, and he's one of the greats. So if he retires, it'll be a sad day for the league. He's an incredible player. And everyone has their different processes they go through. ... However he's going about it, good for him. Everyone's got their unique way to process the season."

Rodgers, 39, didn't have a signature year in 2022, throwing for 3695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes and taking 32 sacks. The Packers were just 8-9 in his starts.

For most quarterbacks, that would have been an excellent season. For a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP, it was a ho hum campaign, though Brady noted he did play through injury.

"Certainly from the standpoint of him leaving the game the way that he's playing, he broke his thumb this year and still played tremendous," he said on his podcast. "And you could see as he got healthy throughout the year how incredibly talented he is. So, you know, I hope the good players keep playing."

Rodgers' decision remains up in the air. First he'll be undergoing an isolation retreat, as he said last week on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I think it's going to be important to get through this week, and then to take my isolation retreat. Just to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and in the highest interests of my happiness," he said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers had previously told McAfee that he plans on taking a few weeks to make his decision.

"It's going to be a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel, definitely, more strongly about one of the two decisions," he said on Jan. 31.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers will choose to play again, and even if he does if it will ultimately be for the Packers.

But we do know that Brady is rooting for him to continue.