    Jalen Brunson's All-Star Snub Called Out By Fans During Knicks' Win Over Nets

    Doric SamFebruary 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    After the full All-Star Game rosters were announced earlier this month, a notable name left off the list was New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. It appears he took that personally, as he continued his scorching run Monday.

    Brunson delighted fans at Madison Square Garden by scoring 40 points to lead the Knicks to a 124-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

    The 26-year-old shot 15-of-21 from the field and had 36 of his points through the first three quarters on his way to another masterpiece. It was Brunson's second 40-point game of the month and third of the season. It was also his third straight game with more than 30 points, and he's now averaging 32.5 points through six games in the month of February.

    Monday's win was especially meaningful for New York, which hadn't been victorious over its crosstown rival since Jan. 2020. The presence of Brunson has helped turn the Knicks into a team that could be competitive in the talented Eastern Conference. In addition to Brunson's big night, Josh Hart had 27 points off the bench and Julius Randle finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

    But it was Brunson who was the star of the show, and NBA Twitter showered him with well-deserved praise throughout the night:

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Brunson is absurd

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    Safe to say Jalen Brunson is the best NBA player in New York now? All due respect, of course.

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    Jalen Brunson is an all-star whether he's going to Salt Lake City or not.

    Kwizera @TherealKwizera

    Jalen Brunson deserves to be an all star, ai.

    NY_KnicksPR @NY_KnicksPR

    Jalen Brunson has eclipsed the 40-point mark for the second time in six games and third time in last 18 games. He's scored at least 30 points nine teams in those 18 games.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Third 40-point game of the season for Jalen Brunson.<br><br>Safe to say, I think the signing is working out for the Knicks.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Jalen Brunson checks out with four minutes to go in the fourth after scoring 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting. He hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts, had five assists and 0 turnovers. Brunson has scored 40 or more twice in the past 6 games and 3 times in past 18 games.

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    LOUD MVP chants for <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenbrunson1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenbrunson1</a> in The Garden as he drops 40 vs the Nets 👏👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/CDN9RRb5OC">pic.twitter.com/CDN9RRb5OC</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Jalen Brunson since getting snubbed from the All-Star Game<br><br>29 PTS | 4 REB | 7 AST | 48% FG<br>26 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST | 53% FG<br>37 PTS | 2 REB | 6 AST | 45% FG<br>41 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 74% FG<br>21 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 38% FG<br>25 PTS | 2 REB | 5 AST | 69% FG<br>30 PTS | 7 REB | 9 AST | 63%… <a href="https://t.co/Z9fHXNE202">https://t.co/Z9fHXNE202</a> <a href="https://t.co/OhVPaLy09U">pic.twitter.com/OhVPaLy09U</a>

    Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling

    Jalen Brunson is a really good player <br><br>Snubbed Jalen Brunson is a ridiculously good player <br><br>Snubbed Jalen Brunson With His Buddy JHart On The Team is a flat out superstar

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Jalen Brunson taking that Eagles loss out on the Nets. <br><br>ALL-STAR HIM

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    In his last eight games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 31 points and shooting 53.7%. <br><br>Tonight he already has 36 points through three quarters. <br><br>With Kyrie and KD gone, he's the best player in New York.

    KnicksNation @KnicksNation

    17 Point 3rd quarter for Jalen Brunson.<br><br>36 on the night.<br><br>How is he NOT AN ALL-STAR?

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    It's really remarkable how well Jalen Brunson has played not just tonight, when he has 33 points, but all season. Certainly could write a pretty fascinating alternate history if he had stayed in Dallas – especially in light of recent events.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Jalen Brunson is a godsend to this franchise.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Jalen Brunson got the Nets in the crippler crossface

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    BRUNSON IS A FLAMETHROWER<br><br>🔥🔥🔥

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    Whoever is to blame for Jalen Brunson not making the All Star game should be in jail for life

    Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman

    Me, salty as hell, watching Jalen Brunson right now <a href="https://t.co/t5T3Vst91v">pic.twitter.com/t5T3Vst91v</a>

    Let's Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    Jalen Brunson after getting snubbed from the All-Star Game <a href="https://t.co/U1NAenSss6">pic.twitter.com/U1NAenSss6</a>

    If any Eastern Conference backcourt player is unable to make the All-Star Game, Brunson's name should be at the top of the list for potential replacements.

    The fifth-year floor general has proved himself to be the best free-agent signing of the 2022 offseason by putting together a career year, and Monday's performance was another example of that.

    Brunson will look to continue his hot streak when the Knicks (32-27) visit the Atlanta Hawks (29-29) on Wednesday.