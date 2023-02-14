Jalen Brunson's All-Star Snub Called Out By Fans During Knicks' Win Over Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After the full All-Star Game rosters were announced earlier this month, a notable name left off the list was New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. It appears he took that personally, as he continued his scorching run Monday.

Brunson delighted fans at Madison Square Garden by scoring 40 points to lead the Knicks to a 124-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 26-year-old shot 15-of-21 from the field and had 36 of his points through the first three quarters on his way to another masterpiece. It was Brunson's second 40-point game of the month and third of the season. It was also his third straight game with more than 30 points, and he's now averaging 32.5 points through six games in the month of February.

Monday's win was especially meaningful for New York, which hadn't been victorious over its crosstown rival since Jan. 2020. The presence of Brunson has helped turn the Knicks into a team that could be competitive in the talented Eastern Conference. In addition to Brunson's big night, Josh Hart had 27 points off the bench and Julius Randle finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

But it was Brunson who was the star of the show, and NBA Twitter showered him with well-deserved praise throughout the night:

If any Eastern Conference backcourt player is unable to make the All-Star Game, Brunson's name should be at the top of the list for potential replacements.

The fifth-year floor general has proved himself to be the best free-agent signing of the 2022 offseason by putting together a career year, and Monday's performance was another example of that.

Brunson will look to continue his hot streak when the Knicks (32-27) visit the Atlanta Hawks (29-29) on Wednesday.