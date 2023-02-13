Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Averages 113M Viewers; 3rd-Most Watched TV Show Ever

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Sunday night's thrilling Super Bowl did numbers.

According to Fox, the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles earned the third-highest television ratings in history:

