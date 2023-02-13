X

    Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Averages 113M Viewers; 3rd-Most Watched TV Show Ever

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    AP Photo/Abbie Parr

    Sunday night's thrilling Super Bowl did numbers.

    According to Fox, the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles earned the third-highest television ratings in history:

    FOX Sports PR @FOXSportsPR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>' presentation of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlLVII</a> scores 113 million viewers. <br><br>✔️ Ranks as third most-watched TV show EVER<br>✔️ Most-watched <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> in SIX years<br>✔️ Most-streamed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> EVER<br>✔️ Most-streamed event in <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a> history<br><br>📝: <a href="https://t.co/GwHs1cfuyA">https://t.co/GwHs1cfuyA</a> <a href="https://t.co/TNpRwWHsGV">pic.twitter.com/TNpRwWHsGV</a>

