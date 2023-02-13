Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Averages 113M Viewers; 3rd-Most Watched TV Show Ever

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Averages 113M Viewers; 3rd-Most Watched TV Show EverFebruary 13, 2023
Sunday night's thrilling Super Bowl did numbers.
According to Fox, the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles earned the third-highest television ratings in history:
FOX Sports PR @FOXSportsPR
.<a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>' presentation of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlLVII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlLVII</a> scores 113 million viewers. <br><br>✔️ Ranks as third most-watched TV show EVER<br>✔️ Most-watched <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> in SIX years<br>✔️ Most-streamed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> EVER<br>✔️ Most-streamed event in <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a> history<br><br>📝: <a href="https://t.co/GwHs1cfuyA">https://t.co/GwHs1cfuyA</a> <a href="https://t.co/TNpRwWHsGV">pic.twitter.com/TNpRwWHsGV</a>
