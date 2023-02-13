Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun to Sit out as Team Explores Trade Market Ahead of Deadline

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will continue to be a healthy scratch as the team looks to make a trade, head coach André Tourigny confirmed Monday, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

"[Chychrun] will remain out of the lineup until something happens," Tourigny told reporters.

The 24-year-old was inactive for Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Blues and will not play in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. The NHL trade deadline is March 3.

Chychrun has appeared in 36 games for the Coyotes this season totaling seven goals and 21 assists.

The veteran leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight mark on the ice, although the team has struggled overall with just 42 points in 53 games, entering Monday seventh in the Central division.

Arizona's continued struggles have kept Chychrun on the trade block for the past year, even with two more seasons remaining on his current contract.

Former player Nick Kypreos initially reported Sunday the defenseman was heading to the Los Angeles Kings for prospect Brandt Clarke, although David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period refuted that rumor.

Wyshynski also provided insight on the potential deal:

The Kings likely remain a team to watch, while the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins have also been linked, per Sportsnet.

Chychrun has spent his entire seven-year career with the Coyotes, tallying 170 points in 373 games. He's averaged at least 23 minutes on the ice in each of the last three years, while his best season came in 2020-21 when he totaled 18 goals and 23 assists. He earned votes for the Norris Trophy that year as the league's top defenseman.