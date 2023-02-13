Deion Sanders: Tom Brady Eclipsed Joe Montana as NFL's GOAT QB Due to Super Bowl Wins

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls and appeared in the game 10 times, while Joe Montana lifted the Lombardi Trophy four times in four appearances.

In Deion Sanders' eyes, Brady is the greatest of all time because of the difference in championship totals.

Speaking to Peter King of ProFootballTalk, Sanders said of Brady:

"Just the will that he had. The will. The way. What he brought to the game. And his fire and his passion. I've never heard anybody, a player, say anything negative about how he attacked the game. He's a winner. He's a darn winner. Once upon a time for me it was Montana. It was Joe. Shoot, it was Joe. But Brady with the Super Bowl wins eclipsed that."

Montana orchestrated some of the most memorable moments in NFL history and was undefeated in Super Bowls, but it's impossible to argue with Brady's resume.

He has more Lombardi Trophies than any franchise to go with five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections in 23 seasons.

Montana may have to settle for being second-best in the opinion of Sanders and many others.