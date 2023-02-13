King: NFL Working on Low-Latency Broadcast to Assist Betting on Props During Games

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly working to make instantaneous betting easier for fans who are watching games on television.

ProFootballTalk's Peter King reported Monday that the NFL is "working with digital geniuses to develop a low-latency broadcast" that will shorten the time between when a play happens and when it is shown on television.

That, in turn, will give people more of an opportunity to live-bet on props for individual plays, such as whether it will be a pass or a run or whether it will result in a first down or not.

Anyone who watched an NFL game this season knows how important the gambling market is to the league. Seemingly every commercial break featured at least one advertisement for a mobile sports betting app.

In September, Josh Schafer of Yahoo Sports cited an estimation from financial services group Macquarie that said approximately $1 billion is bet on the NFL in each week of the season.

That number only figures to increase if the NFL makes progress on a low-latency broadcast.