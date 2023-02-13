Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Was '100 Percent' Held by Eagles' James Bradberry

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This might come as a surprise, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed with the controversial holding call toward the end of his team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game he was "100 percent" held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry:

Without the penalty, Harrison Butker still would've been in great position to put Kansas CIty ahead. The Eagles would've gotten the ball back with just under two minutes remaining, though, which would have been ample time to either get a game-tying field goal or perhaps a decisive touchdown.

Instead, the Chiefs drained the clock before Butker's 27-yard attempt split the uprights. Philly had six seconds to go 64 yards, and Jalen Hurts' desperation heave fell incomplete as time expired.

Bradberry acknowledged he pulled on Smith-Schuster's jersey, so he was guilty of holding by the letter of the law. For many fans, however, the circumstances warranted a more liberal interpretation of the rule:

Over time, Super Bowl LVII will probably remembered as an incredible duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes, who aggravated an ankle injury, went 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while running for 44 yards. Hurts finished 27-of-38 for 304 yards and one touchdown and was the Eagles' leading rusher (15 carries for 70 yards and three scores).

To the extent it's mentioned at all, the holding penalty will be a mere footnote for an otherwise classic encounter.

In the moment, you can't blame Eagles fans for feeling a bit wronged even if the call didn't totally determine the outcome.