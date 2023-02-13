X

    Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Was '100 Percent' Held by Eagles' James Bradberry

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    This might come as a surprise, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed with the controversial holding call toward the end of his team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

    Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game he was "100 percent" held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry:

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> CB James Bradberry: "Oh yes. A hundred percent." <a href="https://t.co/lazgtHpYM1">pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1</a>

    Without the penalty, Harrison Butker still would've been in great position to put Kansas CIty ahead. The Eagles would've gotten the ball back with just under two minutes remaining, though, which would have been ample time to either get a game-tying field goal or perhaps a decisive touchdown.

    Instead, the Chiefs drained the clock before Butker's 27-yard attempt split the uprights. Philly had six seconds to go 64 yards, and Jalen Hurts' desperation heave fell incomplete as time expired.

    Bradberry acknowledged he pulled on Smith-Schuster's jersey, so he was guilty of holding by the letter of the law. For many fans, however, the circumstances warranted a more liberal interpretation of the rule:

    Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit

    Usually don't get involved in ripping referees but HATE that defensive holding call on Bradberry. 35-35 late on a 3rd down incompletion on what was a marginal foul??? <br>Let em play man!! <br>Bad call-hate that is what many will take away from this game.

    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    The refs when the Eagles were about to get the ball back <a href="https://t.co/kHo6pV6372">pic.twitter.com/kHo6pV6372</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    A phantom holding call is the THE story of what was an amazing game. <a href="https://t.co/5WUU7RUraO">https://t.co/5WUU7RUraO</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    I gotta keep it G and I'm a wide out to ❤️ I have to admit that wasn't a holding call.. under 5yds as well… that call for sure dictate the outcome of the game…

    Over time, Super Bowl LVII will probably remembered as an incredible duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

    Mahomes, who aggravated an ankle injury, went 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while running for 44 yards. Hurts finished 27-of-38 for 304 yards and one touchdown and was the Eagles' leading rusher (15 carries for 70 yards and three scores).

    To the extent it's mentioned at all, the holding penalty will be a mere footnote for an otherwise classic encounter.

    In the moment, you can't blame Eagles fans for feeling a bit wronged even if the call didn't totally determine the outcome.