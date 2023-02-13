Kansas City Chiefs Parade 2023: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was a Super Bowl game for the ages: high scoring, lead changes, adversity. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were giving viewers everything they'd hoped to see in this year's game.

Tied at 35 with less than two minutes to go in the game, the Chiefs were set up for the game-winning field goal when a defensive holding call on James Bradberry turned a third-and-8 into a first-and-10 at the Eagles' 11-yard line.

Kansas City's 38-35 win may be picked apart in NFL circles in the coming days as officiating can't seem to stay out of the NFL news cycle, but Chiefs fans don't really care about that. They're getting ready to celebrate.

So, too, is NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who appeared to reaggravate his high ankle sprain during Sunday night's game but willed his team to a win.

Mahomes, his teammates and Chiefs fans will converge on downtown Kansas City for their second parade in four years. The exact route will be announced on Monday, but on Sunday night, multiple Kansas City municipal services and reporters tweeted that the parade was set to be held Wednesday.

Here are the details we know so far about the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade:

Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Location: Downtown Kansas City

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. local time)

TV: NFL Network (and local affiliates TBA)

Live stream: NFL.com

While the official route has not yet been shared by officials, the 2020 iteration traveled on Grand Boulevard and Pershing Road before ending at Union Station. A rally is planned for 2:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. local time) at Union Station.

Multiple school districts in Kansas City have canceled classes for Wednesday.

According to KMBC 9, the 2020 parade was attended by between 800,000 and 1 million people.

Residents can sign up for notifications from ALERTKC to receive up-to-date parade information by texting "KCPARADE" to 888-777.