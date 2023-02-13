Patrick Mahomes: I Won't Call Chiefs a Dynasty Yet After Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Lombardi Trophies, reached three Super Bowls and played in five consecutive AFC Championship Games in the last five seasons, but Patrick Mahomes isn't ready to call the team a dynasty just yet.

"I'm not going to say dynasty yet, but we're not done," he told reporters after Sunday's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's hard to argue with Mahomes' assertion that the Chiefs are still in the middle of building what could be a dynasty.

This season figured to be something of a challenge after they traded No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, leaving the quarterback with Travis Kelce and a collection of wide receivers that wasn't exactly a list of future Hall of Famers.

Throw in an AFC that features quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and more, and the 2022 campaign could have been the end of Kansas City's run of success.

Instead, it clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason, and then lifted the Lombardi Trophy after Sunday's dramatic win over the Eagles.

Mahomes is also just 27 years old and looks nowhere near the end of his prime.

He took home the MVP this season and thrived in the pressure-packed playoffs despite suffering a sprained ankle in the divisional-round win over Jacksonville. He threw for three touchdowns in the victory over the Eagles and directed a 12-play, 66-yard drive in the final minutes when the contest was tied to set up Harrison Butker's winning field goal.

A few more performances like that in the playoffs in the years to come, and there will be no denying a Chiefs dynasty.