X

    Woj: 'Optimism' Gary Payton II Trade with Warriors, Blazers, More Will Be Completed

    Erin WalshFebruary 12, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 15: Gary Payton II #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 15, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    There is "optimism" the four-team trade that sent Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden State Warriors will be completed, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    James Wiseman is supposed to be heading from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey from the Pistons to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox from the Hawks to the Trail Blazers.

    The deal, which was agreed upon before the NBA's deadline Thursday, is being held up over concerns regarding Payton's physical.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.