Woj: 'Optimism' Gary Payton II Trade with Warriors, Blazers, More Will Be Completed

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

There is "optimism" the four-team trade that sent Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden State Warriors will be completed, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James Wiseman is supposed to be heading from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey from the Pistons to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox from the Hawks to the Trail Blazers.

The deal, which was agreed upon before the NBA's deadline Thursday, is being held up over concerns regarding Payton's physical.

