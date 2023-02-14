The 9 NHL Players Most Likely to Be Dealt Next After the Vladimir Tarasenko Trade

1 of 9

Every potential playoff team in the league should have Timo Meier at the top of their trade-deadline wishlist.

Not only does he bring top-line production, but he also has the sort of size NHL general managers and coaches want for the playoffs and is fearless around the net. He has already topped the 30-goal mark for the second year in a row and is on track to top the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

He is also, at least for the time being, affordable against the salary cap.

His salary cap hit for the 2022-23 season is only $6 million, which is a bargain for the sort of production he provides.

The hang-up teams are going to have is that he is a restricted free agent after this season and will require a $10 million qualifying offer if a new contract extension is not worked out. Even then his price tag will probably be at least in the $8-9 million range.

But even that should be an attractive price tag given his age (26) and skill level. He is still in the prime of his career and should have several years of top-line production ahead of him.

The price tag for him might be comparable to what the Ottawa Senators gave up for Alex DeBrincat this past offseason (three draft picks, including a first-round pick).

The Sharks are one of the league's worst teams and in need of a rebuild, and Meier could bring back a significant return to help kick-start that process.

With Carolina now swimming in salary-cap space following the Max Pacioretty injury, the Hurricanes would be an ideal fit for Meier.