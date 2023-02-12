Eagles Rumors: DC Jonathan Gannon to Interview for Cardinals HC Job After Super Bowl

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their vacant head coaching position after the Super Bowl.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the interview will take place Monday. Gannon is said to have "emerged as a key candidate" in the Cards' head coaching search.

On Sunday, Gannon will help lead the Eagles into Super Bowl LVII against NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

