Jalen Hurts Rumors: New Eagles Contract Likely to Be Worth at Least $50M per Year

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't going to wait around to lock up Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension after the Super Bowl, regardless of the result. And it isn't going to come cheap.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Birds could be looking at a deal worth more than $50 million per year:

"I expect the Eagles to work to sign quarterback Jalen Hurts to an extension early in the offseason. They know the price has likely gone to $50 million a year or more, and with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and the Chargers' Justin Herbert also extension-eligible this summer, and a Lamar Jackson megadeal still possible, the prices at the top of the QB market could ratchet up quickly."

