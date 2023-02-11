Senators' Anton Forsberg Stretchered off After Suffering Injury vs. Oilers

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was stretched off the ice during the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre with an apparent leg injury.

Forsberg exited the game with 5:23 remaining in the third period after Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman onto the goaltender's right leg. A trainer immediately came out before he was taken off the ice.

Senators coach D.J. Smith told reporters after the game that there was no update on the veteran netminder.

"He's been great for us all year," Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said after the loss. "No update, but I hope it's not as severe as it looks."

Forsberg signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Senators in March 2021. He entered Saturday's game with an 11-10-2 record, 3.13 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

If the 30-year-old is sidelined, the Senators will turn to 22-year-old rookie Mads Sogaard in goal as Cam Talbot is also sidelined with a lower-body injury. He replaced Forsberg on Saturday and stopped all three shots he faced.

Prior to Saturday's game, Sogaard had appeared in two games for the Senators this season, going 1-1-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Before signing with the Senators, Forsberg played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes, mainly as a backup. He appeared in 46 games for Ottawa last season, going 22-17-4 with a .917 save percentage an 2.82 goals-against average.

The Senators are currently seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 24-24-3 record and have slim chances to make the postseason.