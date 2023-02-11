Woj: Terrence Ross Finalizing Magic Contract Buyout; Mavs Emerge as Front-Runner

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Terrence Ross may soon have a new home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Ross and the Orlando Magic are finalizing a buyout and the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign him as a free agent.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com initially reported the Phoenix Suns were interested in signing the 32-year-old after acquiring Kevin Durant. Scotto also listed the Mavericks as a potential landing spot for Ross.

A buyout seemed likely with Ross being a healthy scratch for the past 10 Magic games dating back to Jan. 23. He was frequently mentioned as a trade candidate leading up to the deadline, but no deal materialized.

Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reported in April 2022 that Ross was anticipating a trade two years ago when the Magic dealt Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier.

Speaking to Price about his thought process, Ross said the Magic were "well aware" he wanted to be traded.

"We're definitely in different spots," he explained. "I feel like I'm a part of that old regime, and they're going in a different direction. I don't know what they've got in store for me. It's hard to say. They don't really let me know too much about what they're doing. I'm kind of here just along for the ride."

Ross was in the final season of his four-year, $54 million contract with the Magic. His 22.5 minutes and 8.0 points per game are his fewest in a season since his rookie year in 2012-13.

The Suns could use more wing depth behind Durant after having to trade Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets. Durant has also had problems staying healthy in recent seasons, so having a veteran like Ross would allow them to rest him for extended periods during the regular season.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will be the driving forces on offense for the Mavericks. Ross would give them a wing who is capable of scoring on catch-and-shoot threes. He's shooting 38.1 percent of his three-point attempts this season.