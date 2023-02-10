Taylor Lewan Says He Expects to be Cut By Titans, Will Consider Retiring from NFL

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said that he expects to be released and is now contemplating retirement.

Lewan made the remarks in an interview with Titans senior editor Jim Wyatt on Friday.

"In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen," Lewan said. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.

"Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football."

The 31-year-old Lewan has played his entire nine-year career with the Titans, who selected him out of the University of Michigan with the No. 11 overall pick in 2014.

Lewan has been a major success in Tennessee, making three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018. He was also a key cog for the 2019 and 2021 teams. The 2019 Titans made the AFC Championship Game, and the 2021 group won the AFC South and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Unfortunately, serious injuries ended his 2020 and 2022 campaigns early. A torn ACL ended his 2020 season in October. A Week 2 knee injury this year ended his 2022 season.

Two season-ending injuries in three seasons is obviously a tremendous blow for any football player. However, Lewan made clear in his interview that he considers himself very lucky and fortunate and that he will "find peace and joy" regardless of his call:

"Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again. Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that. I am going to make a decision, and I'm going to stick with that decision. But I am happy either way, and I think that is the most beautiful thing I can be given in my life. Regardless of what decision I make, I will truly find peace and joy in both decisions. So, I am very, very lucky, and fortunate."

Lewan's football career has also featured a host of accolades at Michigan, including two first-team All-American honors.