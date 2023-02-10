Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback.

They're in the market for one after a disappointing season from second-year signal-caller Zach Wilson, who was benched twice and finished last among 33 qualified quarterbacks in passer rating.

Meanwhile, Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, isn't sure of his future as of yet. The options on the table appear to be returning to Green Bay, where he's still under contract, asking for a trade or retirement. He told Pat McAfee that he's going on a four-day darkness retreat to contemplate his future.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that the Jets may be interested in Rodgers, the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr and San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garappolo, the latter of whom is an impending free agent.

New York has hired Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021, to be its OC. He's made it clear how much he loves Hackett, and McAfee asked him if the hire could sway his future decision.

"No, I can't [answer if that has any impact on my desire to keep playing]," Rodgers said. "There's not a great answer I can give you. We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years and have created those really special rooms to play in, special feelings on game day, made the weeks better.

"Obviously, Nathaniel's one of those guys. I would say there's been a handful of coaches over the years who have been just on another, different level. Guys who just kind of bonded with more than other guys. And it's not a shot at any other coach you've played with. It's just like with teammates. Some guys you love, and some guys you love and you spend more time with them off the field."

Johnson didn't exactly shy away from the team's potential interest in Rodgers, and it's easy to see why. His team sports the No. 4 scoring defense in football but the fourth-worst scoring offense. There's plenty of young and exciting talent on both sides of the ball, though, and adding a quarterback like Rodgers can instantly turn the Jets into an AFC contender.

For now, Rodgers remains a Packer as the intrigue around his next destination continues.