Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed.

The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nabbing a recent No. 2 pick from the reigning champions would normally be quite a coup, but many Pistons fans on Twitter don't quite understand the move.

A lot of the confusion and frustration seemed to be with Wiseman's fit in an already crowded Detroit frontcourt that features fellow first-round picks Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.

Golden State selected Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but he hasn't quite lived up to his draft status. He's played in only 60 regular-season games over his three seasons, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

Wiseman hasn't impressed much when he has played, either. He's averaging only 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game across his young career.

Detroit general manager Troy Weaver is seemingly banking on Wiseman to reach his predraft potential. He'll need that happen sooner than later, as some Pistons fans have been quick with harsh criticism following the trade.

It bears watching how head coach Dwane Casey handles Wiseman along with the Pistons' other talented big men over the final few months of the season. The Pistons are in the mix for the league's worst record, which could give them the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.