    Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline

    Francisco RosaFebruary 9, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 6: James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 6, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed.

    The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Nabbing a recent No. 2 pick from the reigning champions would normally be quite a coup, but many Pistons fans on Twitter don't quite understand the move.

    A lot of the confusion and frustration seemed to be with Wiseman's fit in an already crowded Detroit frontcourt that features fellow first-round picks Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN.

    Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski

    It's not even me being biased towards Saddiq. I genuinely don't understand why you do that. We have Jalen Duren. Why do we need James Wiseman? Why trade Saddiq ONLY for Wiseman? Why are we trading a young wing when we need wings desperately? <br><br>I don't know about that one, man.

    Ben @brgulker

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> gotta be the most unwatchable team on the NBA now, right? This roster is an incoherent mess.

    Mob @MobHoops

    Are pistons fans overvaluing Saddiq yes he is a poor defender and inefficient but he had more value then James Wiseman, don't really see the fit either, just a puzzling move from Troy imo 🤷‍♂️

    Golden State selected Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but he hasn't quite lived up to his draft status. He's played in only 60 regular-season games over his three seasons, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

    Wiseman hasn't impressed much when he has played, either. He's averaging only 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game across his young career.

    Detroit general manager Troy Weaver is seemingly banking on Wiseman to reach his predraft potential. He'll need that happen sooner than later, as some Pistons fans have been quick with harsh criticism following the trade.

    Lazarus Jackson @lazchance

    Troy Weaver's seat: Officially Warm

    PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts

    Troy has lost more trades than he's won. That's a fact. That's not to say he hasn't made some great trades (Bogey/Duren)<br><br>He got us Cade/Ivey/Stew<br><br>It is what is is. I still got plenty of faith in him going into this summer with a bunch of cap space. We'll see how it plays out

    Halbridious @Halbridious

    The Troy Weaver Trade Ls tracker has a lot more tallies than the Ws tracker.<br><br>Like, a *LOT* more.

    Jasper Apollonia @BladeCunningham

    Genuine question. On a move to move basis what exactly has Troy Weaver done that makes him an objectively better GM than Stan Van Gundy was?

    Aaron Johnson @AJohnsonNBA

    Saddiq Bey's been playing his best basketball as of late. <br><br>James Wiseman isn't an NBA player. <br><br>Good thing the organization gave Troy Weaver that extension already. <a href="https://t.co/g5bPM8Kei3">https://t.co/g5bPM8Kei3</a>

    It bears watching how head coach Dwane Casey handles Wiseman along with the Pistons' other talented big men over the final few months of the season. The Pistons are in the mix for the league's worst record, which could give them the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.