Warriors Trade Rumors: Saddiq Bey Deal Discussed with Pistons; James Wiseman Linked

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are "in conversations" to acquire Saddiq Bey from the Detroit Pistons, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Pistons have interest in center James Wiseman, and the Warriors have shown an "increased willingness" to deal the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick, per Fischer.

Bey has been in and out of the starting lineup for Detroit this season, but he's averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Last season, Bey averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, leading the Pistons with 4.0 win shares, per Basketball Reference.

Despite his production, the Pistons entered Thursday last in the Eastern Conference with a 14-42 record. With the 23-year-old eligible for an extension this offseason and potentially becoming a free agent in 2024, he might not be on the same timeline as other young Pistons players like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Bey could be an immediate contributor for other teams, including the Warriors as they look to contend for another championship after winning it all last year. With Stephen Curry out with a leg injury, the team needs scoring depth behind Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

This trade could give the Warriors a proven player who could make a significant impact either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Dealing Wiseman would be admitting a mistake during the 2020 draft, picking the center one spot ahead of LaMelo Ball (and 17 spots ahead of Bey).

The center has struggled to stay healthy, missing last season while recovering from a knee injury suffered as a rookie. Wiseman has only made 60 appearances across three NBA seasons.

The 7-footer has shown upside on both ends of the court, averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in his career, but he's unlikely to help the Warriors contend this season.

Detroit could add someone who was a highly touted prospect to help fill out its young core.