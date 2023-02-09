Cavs Rumors: Kevin Love's Contract May Be Bought Out; Caris Levert Won't Be Traded

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love "may wind up on the buyout market" after Thursday's deadline, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network.

The veteran has fallen out of the Cavs' rotation and has not played in their last eight games, although Moore noted Love is "unlikely to be traded." The 34-year-old is earning $28.9 million this season in the final year of his current contract.

Meanwhile, Cleveland moved Caris LeVert into the starting lineup for Wednesday win over the Detroit Pistons,

"The Cavaliers, sources say, have informed LeVert he won't be traded before the deadline," Moore reported.

Like Love, LeVert is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the wing has been more productive for Cleveland this season with averages of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's topped 20 points in 11 games this year, including one 41-point effort against the Boston Celtics.

The 28-year-old provides valuable scoring depth for a team that entered Thursday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com (h/t HoopsHype) previously reported that LeVert was the Cavaliers best trade asset, but it seems as though they will instead keep him as they look to make a deep postseason run.

Love hasn't made as much of an impact this year, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, which would both be career lows. He had zero points and zero rebounds in 12 minutes in his last appearance on Jan. 24 against the New York Knicks.

Dean Wade has seen a boost in playing time in recent weeks along with Lamar Stevens and Robin Lopez behind frontcourt starters Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. It would likely be difficult for the Cavs to move Love's contract, but he is providing little value on the active roster.

The five-time All-Star could generate interest after a buyout. Just last season, Love finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range.

Contending teams looking for frontcourt depth and experience could make sure Love isn't unemployed for long.