Flames' Rasmus Andersson 'Doing Well' After Being Hit by Vehicle While Riding Scooter

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Calgary Flames announced defenseman Rasmus Andersson was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Wednesday.

He is said to be "doing well" and considered day-to-day.

The team's announcement explained the incident happened when he was on his way to dinner in Detroit, where the team was preparing for Thursday's game against the Red Wings. He was released from the hospital following "a full battery of tests" and will remain with the team.

Andersson has played for the Flames his entire NHL career.

The 26-year-old has 34 points on 27 assists and seven goals in 51 games this season after posting impressive numbers across the board during the 2021-22 campaign, when he played all 82 games and posted 50 points on 46 assists and four goals to go with a plus-minus of plus-30.

Calgary is 24-17-10 on the season and tied with the Minnesota Wild in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 58 points. It is also four points behind the Edmonton Oilers and four points ahead of the Nashville Predators in what figures to be a tight race.

The contest against the Red Wings is the team's third game of a five-game road trip that started in Seattle and ends in Ottawa.

Look for the Flames to rely more on defensemen such as Noah Hanifin, Michael Stone and Chris Tanev if Andersson is sidelined.