Celtics' Jaylen Brown to 'Miss Some Time' With Facial Fracture Injury

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics reportedly could be without Jaylen Brown through the All-Star break after he suffered a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted Brown is scheduled to see a specialist Thursday to provide more clarity on the timeline.

The two-time All-Star played just 18 minutes against Philadelphia, but that didn't stop the short-handed Celtics from getting a win. Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Al Horford were also sidelined, and Jayson Tatum had just 12 points.

While Boston managed to come away with an impressive victory Wednesday, it likely needs Brown on the floor and healthy if it is going to accomplish its goal of winning an NBA championship.

He is part of one of the best one-two punches in the league alongside Tatum and can impact the game with his versatile defense, ability to score from different places and rebounding.

The California product is averaging 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from deep this season. Those numbers were good enough to qualify for his second career All-Star Game and a primary reason the 39-16 Celtics have the best record in the league.

Tatum will have more responsibility with Brown sidelined, but it will still take a group effort.

Look for Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Sam Hauser to see more playing time as well.

Boston has just four games remaining before the All-Star break against the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, so it should be able to tread water in the meantime even without Brown on the floor.