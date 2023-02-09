X

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Mocked by Fans for Losing to Celtics Without Jaylen Brown, More

    The Philadelphia 76ers missed a golden opportunity to pick up a road win against the rival Boston Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden.

    Boston was without Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams and then lost Jaylen Brown after he played just 18 minutes because of a facial contusion. Yet the 76ers still couldn't overcome the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in a 106-99 defeat and fell to 34-19 with a second straight loss.

    It seemed as if the 76ers might escape with a late comeback win when they cut a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining to three multiple times, but they could never get over the hump.

    Joel Embiid (28 points and seven rebounds) and James Harden (26 points and 11 assists) played well, but nobody else on the team scored more than 12 points.

    Social media was quick to criticize the team for losing to this version of the Celtics:

    JAYSON TATUMS' KINGDOM 👑 @GREENBLOODED4L

    A fully healthy 76ers team can't even beat the Celtics missing Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Rob Williams, and Jaylen Brown (for a 1/2), yet I'm supposed to believe they're a finals favorite this year?<br><br> LOL 🤣

    Corey B @CoreyB08

    It's actually pretty funny the 76ers are struggling against this Cs squad

    Bovada @BovadaOfficial

    Bench players against the 76ers <a href="https://t.co/Y3j9Bg05m7">pic.twitter.com/Y3j9Bg05m7</a>

    JAYSON TATUMS' KINGDOM 👑 @GREENBLOODED4L

    Maybe the 76ers should stop double/triple teaming Tatum cause they are leaving the rest of the Celtics shooters OPEN 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Celtics tonight:<br><br>— Missing 3 starters<br>— Jaylen Brown hurt after 18 minutes<br>— Grant Williams guarding Embiid<br>— First game without a 20-point scorer <br>— Tatum season low<br><br>Still beat the 76ers by 7 points. <a href="https://t.co/pG6gDbih8A">pic.twitter.com/pG6gDbih8A</a>

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Celtics are missing fourth starters, and their fifth, Jayson Tatum, is 5 for 15 with 12 points.<br><br>And they're about to finish off this win against the full-strength 76ers. Sheesh.

    Coast 2 Coast @Coast2CoastNBA

    The Celtics have regularly had the 76ers number for quite some time now

    𝓂. @foreveralwaysm

    IT AINT A RIVALRY WE ALWAYS BEAT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ers 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Abt566Mtgd">pic.twitter.com/Abt566Mtgd</a>

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    Harden had it going down the stretch and got the 76ers back into the game, Embiid then falls asleep with 0.5 on the clock allowing a lob at the rim &amp; then they go Embiid for the rest of the game and it doesn't end well. Very disapponting stretch to close the game for the 76ers.

    John Zannis @John_Zannis

    76ers postgame twitter should be pretty calm and rational tonight.

    driphurts 🦅 @driphurts

    This loss for the 76ers is embarrassing. Celtics missing 3 starters for most of the game and couldn't get it done…

    It wasn't a surprise that Embiid played so well with Williams and Horford both sidelined in Boston's frontcourt, and he carried the visitors for extended stretches. Harden also created shots for himself and others, and the stars did what they needed to do offensively and each outscored Jayson Tatum (12 points).

    Yet six Celtics scored in double figures with Malcolm Brogdon providing a spark off the bench and Blake Griffin catching fire from deep when Embiid was hesitant to venture out that far on the defensive side.

    Throw in Derrick White making a number of clutch plays, and Boston had too much firepower for a 76ers team that played poorly outside of its primary two playmakers. That the Celtics were missing so much only made it that much worse of a loss.

    Philadelphia will look to turn things around Friday with a home matchup against the New York Knicks.