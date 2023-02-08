Terry Bradshaw Says Sean Payton Wasn't Interested in Coaching Cardinals' Kyler Murray

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The opportunity to work with Kyler Murray as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals apparently wasn't very appealing to Sean Payton.

Terry Bradshaw, who worked with Payton at Fox this season, revealed as much during a discussion with Vic Lombardi of 92.5 FM in Denver. He said Payton "don't want to work with that quarterback" when talking about the Cardinals.

Murray was in the headlines a number of times in 2022, including before the season started when the Cardinals included and then removed an "independent study" clause in his contract calling for more study time before games.

He also turned heads with some of his interactions with then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:

Former teammate Patrick Peterson also said on his podcast that "Kyler Murray doesn't care about anybody but Kyler Murray."

It surely didn't help matters that the Cardinals went 4-13 and finished in last place in the NFC West. Now there are questions about whether Murray will even be healthy for the 2023 campaign after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus.

As for Payton, he took the Denver Broncos head coaching position and will attempt to turn things around for a team that went 5-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West. Russell Wilson played uncharacteristically poorly, and whether Payton can help him rediscover his form from his time on the Seattle Seahawks could ultimately determine Denver's ceiling.