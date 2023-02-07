Bills, Sabres Co-Owner Kim Pegula Suffered Cardiac Arrest in 2022, Daughter Says

Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is recovering after going into cardiac arrest last June, her daughter, tennis star Jessica Pegula, revealed Tuesday.

"Today, my mom is still in recovery and although it is the same answer every time someone asks me, it is true, she is improving every day," Jessica Pegula wrote in the Players' Tribune. "She is dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues. She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond. It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be blown away by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force of that."

Rumors regarding Kim Pegula's health issues date back to last year, but her family never spoke publicly about the subject until now.

