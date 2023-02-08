What Super Bowl LVII Can Do for Legacies in Philadelphia, Kansas City

5 of 5

Only Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato remain on the Eagles roster from 2017, and a win on Sunday would probably mean more to some than others on paper.

For Kelce, a win over his brother Travis' team Sunday would give the six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro two rings over the course of a 12-year run in Philly. Among the five Hall of Fame centers who played their entire careers in the Super Bowl era, only one (Dermontti Dawson) was an All-Pro more times than Kelce, and Dawson never won a Super Bowl. So Kelce is likely a lock regardless now, but this title would be a cherry on top.

Johnson's been a first-team All-Pro twice, and it's likely not a coincidence those honors came in both of Philly's recent Super Bowl campaigns. Injuries have arguably prevented him from putting together a Hall of Fame resume to date, but four Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro honors and two Super Bowl wins could get him close at the age of 32. Still, based on precedents set and recorded for offensive tackles at Pro Football Reference, he's likely a still a few strong campaigns short of Hall of Fame status.

Cox, 32, and Graham, 34, are beyond their respective primes and have just one first-team All-Pro nod between them.

But Cox has still been a pretty big factor in both Super Bowl seasons, has six career Pro Bowl nods and was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Two rings would cement his legacy as an all-time Eagles great, even if he's unlikely to sniff Canton thanks to the fact that Aaron Donald has cast a shadow over his career and stolen most of the accolades he might have earned in another era.

Interestingly, Graham's two best seasons in terms of sacks also came in 2017 and 2022, and if he plays a role in another championship Sunday, he'll be celebrated for life in the City of Brotherly Love. But that's likely the ceiling for a guy who has never been a superstar.

Seumalo has had a solid career and started a couple of games in 2017. But he's never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro, so a second Super Bowl won't do a lot for his personal legacy. History might view him and Barnett as Super Bowl passengers to an extent, as the latter wasn't a huge factor as a rookie in '17 and has spent almost all of this season on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Finally, there are the special teamers Elliott and Lovato. Unfortunately for Lovato, there isn't much legacy to talk about with a long snapper. However, the 28-year-old Elliott has been a Pro Bowl kicker once, was 3-of-3 as a rookie in Philadelphia's last Super Bowl win and has never missed a field goal in 13 career postseason attempts. A big kick or two in victorious fashion Sunday would make him at least a Graham-level legend in the Philly sports realm, but that's about it for now.