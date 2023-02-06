Daniel Jones Rumors: Exec Would Have 'Hard Time' Justifying $40M Salary for Giants QB

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It remains to be seen how the New York Giants will approach bringing back Daniel Jones this offseason, but multiple executives around the league do not think the quarterback is worth a $40 million salary.

Two executives told Connor Hughes of SNY they believe Jones is worth between $35 and $37 million, while another who is with a team that would "explore" the signal-caller should he become available at the right price said he would have a "hard time" signing the Duke product to a $40 million salary.

Hughes made it clear that Jones "isn't going anywhere," although the Giants would strongly prefer to avoid using a $33 million franchise tag on him that would limit the amount of help they could bring in around the quarterback.

That gives Jones plenty of leverage even if the front office's goal is to "find a number that works for both sides" and allows for more additions across the roster.

Part of the reason the Giants are in this situation is they declined to pick up his fifth-year option that would have left him on the roster for 2023 with a cap figure of $22.38 million. Had they known how the 2022 campaign would have unfolded, they surely would have done that.

Alas, they had to make the decision after watching nothing but inconsistency from the signal-caller during his first three years.

Jones looked the part of a future franchise quarterback when he threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie in 2019. However, he combined for 21 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions during the next two years while going 9-16 as a starter.

Then came the 2022 campaign under first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He went 9-6-1 as a starter and led the team to the playoffs, where New York defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

The 25-year-old could be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future after such a performance, especially given his apparent comfort level in Daboll's system.

That could be worth a massive contract, even if there is some hesitancy given his past inconsistency and the financial implications it would bring.