Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves

David Berding/Getty Images

Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation.

Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement in the brawl.

It's unclear what exactly started the fight.

However, it seems things escalated while Rivers was near the Magic bench. Bamba, who was on the bench, appeared to get up from his seat and take a swing at Rivers before the two exchanged more punches and others got involved.

The NBA will likely hand out fines and/or suspensions for those who participated in the altercation.

Bamba, 24, is having a respectable season for the Magic, averaging 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 39 games (five starts) while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from deep.

Rivers, who also plays primarily off the bench for Minnesota, is averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 42 games while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Magic entered Friday's game sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-32 record, while the Timberwolves were seventh in the Western Conference at 28-26.