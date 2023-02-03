NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Can Speak to Teams That Agree to Trade Packages with Raiders

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Las Vegas Raiders will allow quarterback Derek Carr to speak with teams that have agreed on compensation packages with the Silver and Black for the signal-caller, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk added context:

The Raiders and Carr are set to part ways after nine years. Las Vegas is looking to deal Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and is due to make $40.4 million in guaranteed money if he's under contract Feb. 15.

The four-time Pro Bowler completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and 3,522 yards in 15 games this season. He turns 32 years old March 28.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday on trade interest in Carr:

"There is interest, and my understanding is there are at least a couple teams, potentially several teams, who are at least interested in Derek Carr," Rapoport said.

As far as specific teams go, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has publicly stated their interest in acquiring a veteran. Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the team plans to look "closely" into Carr, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and impending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

The New Orleans Saints could also be in the mix. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported from the Senior Bowl that the team was "buzzing" as a landing spot for Carr.

Of course, Las Vegas could release Carr before the Feb. 15 deadline to avoid paying him $40.4 million in guarantees if all parties can't agree on a trade. That would make Carr a free agent and negate his three-year, $121.5 million extension signed last April.

The NFL could see a host of changes among starting quarterbacks with Carr and Garoppolo definitely on the move, Rodgers potentially out of Green Bay and a handful of signal-callers set to go in Round 1 of the NFL draft, such as Bryce Young, Will Levis and C.J. Stroud.